On November 22, 2016 officers of the Humboldt Police Department investigated a complaint that Jonathon L. Vogt, 28 years old from Humboldt, had sexual contact with a 13 year old boy.

During the investigation it was determined that this had taken place on at least three occasions.

Vogt has been charged with three counts of rape and is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. No bond had been set as of press time.