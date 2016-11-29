State’s Best

Chavez places first at convention

One of Humboldt High School’s brightest and most promising students recently attended the Tennessee State Beta Club Convention and came home as a first place winner.

Senior Jose Chavez placed first in digital art at the convention held in Nashville.

This was Chavez’s first time to compete and attend the Tennessee Beta Club Convention. He competed in other art categories as well including sketch, photography and painting.

“Many talented students from across the state competed in various individual and group categories from academics to art events,” said Humboldt High School instructional technology coach, Emily Burleson. “Seven other students attended the state convention and represented Humboldt well.”

Chavez’s win qualifies him to compete in the National Beta Club Convention to be held at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. next June. He will interact with fellow beta members to enhance leadership skills, share service ideas and develop life-long relationships.

“Humboldt High School is proud to reinstate the Beta Club after several years of inactivity,” Burleson said. “We are close to 50 members strong this year, focusing on service and leadership.

With the revitalization of the Beta Club at HJ&SHS, a good number of students involved and a new crop coming in next school year, school representatives are hopeful more and more Humboldt students will compete in future state conventions.

Chavez ranks in the top of his senior class where he serves as an officer for various clubs and organizations including yearbook editor, student council and beta club president. To help Jose get to the national convention contact Beta Club advisor Deborah Lambert or Burleson.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-pro t, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.