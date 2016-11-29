Rutherford mayors differ on police hiring

New city officials take office

NEW RUTHERFORD LEADERS – Taking their oaths of office last week in Rutherford are board members (from left) Jeff Emerson, Brooke Horner and Annie Edwards, Mayor Bob White, and board members Tony Weimer and James Roach. Judge Mark Johnson administered the oaths of office. Photo by J.D. Pinkerton

By J.D. Pinkerton

The Rutherford Board of mayor and alderman met on November 23 with all members present. Mayor Larry Davidson announced old business would be conducted first, then the new board of mayor and aldermen would be sworn in and the new board and mayor would conduct new business.

There were three drills reported by the fire department in October with 10 fireman in attendance on each. There were six calls for the fire department in October.

The Street Department reported they had begun in collecting the leaves and are staying caught up with that at the moment. Also limb pickup is being done and is current.

Water pressure loss on Main Street was discussed. A new tap was discussed and the board agreed to that with the homeowner paying the tap fee.

Alderman Larry Belew asked when repairs would be made to the street behind First Baptist church noting it needs to be done before bad weather sets in. The board approved the repairs two months ago as noted by the street department. Alderwoman Sandy Simpson asked if the holdup was on the concrete. It needs three drain boxes and that cost wasn’t figured into the original approved cost. The overall cost will be $4,100. Simpson said that seemed excessive to her. Mayor Davidson said that the church did say that once it is fixed they could help the city on the cost. The action was approved to make all the repairs to include the drain boxes and there will be an amendment to the original approved cost. Everyone approved the action except Simpson who passed on the vote.

The usage of Fuelman cards was discussed but it was noted that the only place in town to buy the gas would be at Little General and they do not sell diesel. The mayor recommended they stay with their current provider WEX. The board was in unanimous approval.

The board discussed repairs on Morris Drive and whether to use concrete as opposed to asphalt. Belew said that if concrete is stronger than asphalt would that not be the way to go? The price they were given for the concrete included some fiber that would make it even stronger. It was approved by a vote to go with concrete.

Before closing Mayor Davidson said, “Its been an honor and privilege to serve this town these past four years. I’ve enjoyed working with the people in this town and this board. We’ve had our differences but still enjoyed the challenges. We’ve accomplished a lot but there is still more to accomplish. I challenge the mayor and the new board to make Rutherford a better place to raise our families.”

At this time, Judge Mark Johnson swore in new Rutherford officials, first Mayor-elect Bob White and then collectively, the new board members. New aldermen are Tony Weimer, James Roach, Brooke Horner, Annie Edwards and Jeff Emerson.

The new board and mayor gathered in their perspective seats at the table. Mayor White called the meeting to order. White thanked the previous mayor and board for their accomplishments.

The new mayor made a recommendation to the board to appoint Jeff Emerson as the vice-mayor. The board voted to approve the recommendation.

White called for the street committee to be composed of Jeff Emerson and James Roach. The finance committee will be composed of Jeff Emerson and Brooke Horner. A transfer for head of the maintenance crew will be David Zarecor. Eddie Watkins has been head of the crew but will remain head of sewer and water. White outlined their duties.

Alderwoman Annie Edwards made a motion to amend the agenda for the discussion of police and time clocks. The amendment to the agenda was approved. The mayor explained that at present, each individual turns in their hours worked on a handwritten slip of paper. White recommended that a time clock be installed at the police station and at the maintenance department. The clocks are $312 each. Purchase was approved by a vote of the board.

White noted that during the September board meeting, the police chief introduced the newest policeman, Paul Eddlemon. White stated this new police officer was not voted on by the board. This individual is not even an employee of the town, White said. Rutherford has three full time police officers, White said, questioning what to do with this fourth police officer?

“The three we have now work five days a week. So, we only need a part time police officer,” the new mayor said.

Former mayor, Davidson, asked to make a statement to the mayor and board. He said, “If you will look at the charter, it says the board has to approve a department head. The charter says that the department head can hire anyone without approval from the board. I would recommend you read the charter to make sure you are not doing anything illegal.”

White asked Davidson where is this in the charter, what page number? Davidson said it’s in there but he did not know what page number. He reiterated that the mayor and department head could hire anyone, but the department head had to be elected by the board. The mayor decided to postpone the action until he could research the charter.

White said, “Unless this board overrides me I am now cutting out all overtime except for emergencies or court time.”

Alderman Weimer asked if this overtime is just for the police or will it be city-wide? The mayor said the maintenance crew hasn’t ever gone on overtime. Emerson asked can the mayor approve the overtime if the department head asks? The mayor answered in the affirmative.

The mayor said, “We have the approval of the Outhouse contract. No disposal of anything in our lagoon except sewage. Dumping only allowed on the south end. Ruts have been cut where they had to go around to it, now the city has to go and repair that. The gates out there are open 24 hours a day, from now on they will be locked. We, the citizens, of this town are having to pay excessive amounts in chemicals.”

The mayor recommended to discontinue the practice of letting others dump there. Weimer asked how many times a month do they dump. The city recorder said 7-10 times a month. A vote was taken against dumping in the lagoon. The vote was four to one with Weimer being the dissenting vote.

Eddie Bell was called by the mayor to discuss his findings on the gun shop and the zoning of it. His zoning book is long out of date and the property does not appear on his 1972 book. The city recorder said they pay a residential rate there now. The owner of the property said it might not be a gun shop, it could be a tax office, he just wants to make sure that its zoning could be for a business. The motion was made and approved to rezone the property at 728 North Main for business.

The mayor said there are no water lines out there and the city must provide it. Mayor suggested a 6-inch line is needed in case more businesses develop there. The cost will be enough that the board must advertise for bids. Weimer asked if this would be a lead line, the mayor said yes. He suggested that they receive bids for a 2-inch, 6-nch and 8-inch lines.

The Christmas dinner for all employees will be at the Woodmen of the World building Friday, Dec. 16 from 11:30 till 2 p.m. There will be entertainment.