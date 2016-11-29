Robert Louis Duvall, 82 of Humboldt, Tenn., peacefully passed away at his home, surrounded by his wife and three daughters on Friday, November 18, 2016. He was known as Bob to his wife and friends, Mr. Bob to his customers, Dad or Daddy to his daughters, and Daddy Bob to his grandchildren. They all will miss him.

Duvall’s life was a life of service to his patients, his family, his church, and his community. As soon as he could ride a bicycle, he delivered newspapers and later prescriptions for his neighborhood pharmacy in Jackson. After graduating from Jackson High School, he attended Union University for pre-pharmacy and became a member of SAE fraternity. He received his B.S. in pharmacy at UT College of Pharmacy in Memphis. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the Public Health Service and spent time in Kentucky, Chicago and Oklahoma. He returned to Memphis and joined the staff of Baptist Hospital. There he met a registered nurse named Norma Jane Brown and took her dancing at the Peabody on their first date. Soon, they were married, and two years later, they had their first daughter, Michelle. Mr. Duvall became the director of pharmacy at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. During the family’s seven years in Chattanooga, middle daughter Tracy and youngest daughter Anne Marie arrived and Mr. Duvall served as president of the TN Hospital Pharmacists’ Association.

In 1972, he moved his family to Little Rock, Ark. to become director of pharmacy at a new hospital, but within a year, Jane’s father became ill and died suddenly. At this time, Mr. Langford was considering retirement and sale of his drug store. A need to return home to West Tennessee and an opportunity to own their own pharmacy brought them to Humboldt.

After some time, the drug store was moved from 22nd Avenue to Main Street and became Duvall Rexall Drugs. For over 30 years, that is where Dr. Duvall spent most of his days, serving every patient with conscientious and personal care. Many wonderful employees have helped to create and maintain the community mission of Duvall Drugs over the years, including Mr. Duvall’s eldest daughter, Michelle. She became a pharmacist and now runs Duvall Drugs with the same mission of individual and community service.

Mr. Duvall was raised in West Jackson Baptist Church where he was a boy soprano in the choir. He became a Methodist when he married Jane and later a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Humboldt. There Mr. Duvall shared the gift of his voice by singing in the choir for most of his adult life. He was a favorite soloist and his rendition of “How Great Thou Art” was requested at many funerals. He also blessed many weddings (including Tracy and Anne’s) with his rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer”.

Mr. Duvall was an active member of the Humboldt Lions Club for many years and served on the Board of Humboldt Utilities.

Mr. Duvall is survived by his wife of 54 years, Norma Jane Brown Duvall of Humboldt; daughters, Michelle Blanton (Dave) of Humboldt, Tracy Hamm (Ritchie) of Brentwood, Tenn., and Anne Marie Decker (Roy) of Jackson, Miss.; brother, John Stephens (Pat); grandchildren, Alexandra and Samantha Blanton, Zachary, Brandon and Addison Hamm, and Evan and Avery Decker.

The family received visitors on Monday evening, November 21, 2016 from 6-8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Humboldt. Funeral services were held on Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2016 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Humboldt. Interment was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

The family requests that memorials in Robert’s memory be directed to the Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt or First United Methodist Church of Humboldt.