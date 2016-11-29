Mrs. Mary M. Sisco, 77 of Humboldt, passed away early Monday morning, November 21, 2016, at NHC in Milan.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar with Rev. Walter Manley officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery.

Mrs. Sisco was the daughter of the late John James and Alice Lorena Harbin Tillmon. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Wayne Sisco. A native of Bolivar, she was raised here and attended Hardeman County Schools before moving to Gadsden, Tenn., where she lived over 25 years. Her last few years were spent in Humboldt, Tenn. On May 19, 1956, she married Cecil Burnell Sisco. Mr. Sisco passed away December 18, 1997. Additionally, she had two sisters and two brothers, Elizabeth Rogers, Kathleen Borders, Richard Tillmon and John T. Tillmon, who died before her.

Mrs. Sisco was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed reading and cooking. A loving wife and mother, she raised her children to be strong.

Among her survivors are three daughters, Judy Ann Sisco of Humboldt, Mary Alice Walker (Richard) of Atwood, Tenn. and Tammie Marie Roberson of Gadsden; four sons, James William Sisco of Humboldt and Donald Lee Sisco of Gadsden, Cecil Lynn Sisco of Humboldt and Thomas Lewis Sisco of Humboldt; a sister, Carol Rixie of Middleton; a brother, Grady Tillmon of Middleton; four grandchildren, David Lynn Grace, Susan Elizabeth Capps (T.J.), Amber Marie Sisco and Celine Marie Roberson; and one great-grandchild, Jada Lynn McMillan.