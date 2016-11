SMITHSON STRIKES – Lady Pioneer Allie Smithson shoots over South Side Kaeli Sain for a 3-point basket. Smithson had 8 points during Friday night’s game. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

Gibson County Lady Pioneers started the week off by defeating Lake County Lady Falcons 76 to 34 Tuesday night in Tiptonville.

The Lady Pioneers started off slow but behind a three-point shot

For more of the story subscribe to the Online Edition of the Tri-City Reporter.