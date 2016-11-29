Jenkins faces three attempted first degree murder charges

On November 27, 2016 at 1:35 a.m. officers of the Humboldt Police Department responded to a shots fired call at an address on N. 20th Ave. where shots were fired at a home occupied by three individuals. No one was injured in the shooting.

After an investigation, Lewis Montrell Jenkins, 24 years old of Humboldt, has been charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Montrell Jenkins has been transferred to the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton. No bond had been set as of press time.