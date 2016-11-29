GC Lady Pioneers White scores 1,000th career point

1,000 POINTS – GC senior Justyce White hit her 1,000 career-point on Saturday November 19th during a home game against Lexington. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

On Saturday November 19th during a home game against Lexington, Lady Pioneer senior standout Justyce White scored her 1,000-career point.

White entered Saturday’s game at Gibson County High School just 20 points away from the 1,000-point mark.

