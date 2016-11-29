Christmas Open Houses this Friday, Saturday

It’s the first weekend in December. And in Humboldt that means it’s time for Christmas Open Houses.

Holding open houses the first Friday and Saturday of December has become a tradition in Humboldt. Several mom and pop stores will open their doors with Christmas hospitality.

Many of the businesses will have refreshments and most will have sales.

“The Humboldt Downtown Business Association encourages everyone to shop downtown during our annual Christmas Open House weekend on Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd,” said Tommy Goodrum, co-president of the Humboldt Downtown Business Association. “In addition to in store specials, many of the stores will have goodies for their guests.”

Although many of the businesses hosting open houses are located downtown, others around the city will also be participating. Among those celebrating Christmas with open houses are Brasfield’s Jewelry, City Gift, Creative Accents, Humboldt Plaza 3, Jana’s Boutique, Peoples Furniture Company, Robert’s Package Store and Party Shop, and Simmons Shoe Store.

“The Christmas Open Houses are a great way to find out what our local retailers have to offer and catch up with friends and neighbors,” said Humboldt Chamber executive director, Lee Williams. “And that’s the best part about shopping local – it helps our friends and neighbors that own and operate the stores while helping our community.”

Santa Claus will be in town on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. to greet visitors, spreading Christmas joy. He invites kids of all ages to have their pictures made with him downtown at the mini park. Santa will visit the stores downtown as well, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Shopping local is important to Humboldt as it is to all small towns. By shopping in Humboldt, your hard earned money is returned through tax dollars to help fund city services. Buying local also helps the economy and even creates jobs.

“When we shop local, we are keeping our money in our local economy,” Williams noted. “Local shop owners reinvest that money in Humboldt, and keeping our sales tax dollars here helps keep property taxes low. It’s a win-win!”

Why fight the crowds and traffic at those big chain stores out of town when you can park right in front of the local store, shop at your leisure without the hustle and bustle, and find unique gifts for your loved ones at Christmas? People might be surprised at the quality and quantity of gifts that are offered here in Humboldt.

Christmas in Humboldt is always special and this weekend’s open houses will be the place to shop. Downtown Humboldt and businesses all around town have so much to offer. And, be sure and encourage others to do the same…to shop Humboldt first!