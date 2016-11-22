“Historic City Hall” to host open house



Humboldt’s old city hall in all its splendor will be open to the public Tuesday, Dec. 6 between 6 and 8 p.m.

Those who abide in that ancient building, dubbed “Historic Old City Hall” are opening their doors and hosting a Christmas open house.

The Humboldt Strawberry Festival Historic Museum, the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce and the West Tennessee Regional Art Center are together welcoming the public to come in, visit and enjoy refreshments that evening. Also hosting an open house that evening will be the Tom and O.E. Stigall History Museum and Ethnic Library on 9th Street in Humboldt.

Many in Humboldt have never toured the Historic Old City Hall, the fantastic art center, the hometown museum or toured the chamber offices. All will be open Dec. 6, along with the Stigall Museum.

Even the creepy old jail in the basement of Old City Hall is an interesting place!

And perhaps the place with the most stories to tell is the museum. John Blankenship is the curator and an avid West Tennessee historian as well.

Inside those walls are relics from the ages that tell about life here long ago.

Artifacts from the stylish, spacious and upscale Donavan Hotel at the Crossing include a wedding dress, a large ceramic water pitcher and basin and more. There was never another like the Donovan, the old timers say, once it was gone.

Beautiful china dishes belonging to Dr. W.J.O. Lee and Mrs. Lee are on display.

Dr. Oursler’s wrought iron nameplate, Dr. Fick and Dr. Spangler’s doctor’s bags, hosiery from the knitting mill, shoes from the shoe factory are among the curiosities.

Visitors will find items from B.C. Jarrell’s company that began with a sawmill in the late 1800s, then a wagon and buggy company and later, a fruit box company.

The museum has an impressive display of weaponry including six World War I German machine guns just like the ones used against American hero Alvin York in the WWI.

Blankenship recently found a Nashville newspaper item from the 1920s noting that Humboldt, Tenn. had just received German weaponry from the Great War.

“My guess is that they had to have come here (to the old city hall).”

Why and who sent the six huge guns to Humboldt is still a mystery, said Blankenship, but he really believes Gen. Claude Adams had something to do with it.

The guns were taken to the War Memorial Building when it was built in 1953 by the American Legion. When the museum opened in 1979, they came back to their first Humboldt home, the city hall and the museum there now.

Sue Harris is the surviving member of the original board of the Strawberry Festival-Historical Museum.