HARS takes winner’s circle first place in Pigeon Forge at state competition

The first full week of October means a lot of different things for many. For the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad it means a trip to Pigeon Forge.

This is not a vacation but a time for them to compete against many other rescue squads from all over Tennessee.

The events include rescue driving where they have to drive through a course without hitting any cones. Humboldt Rescue Squad took second in this event this year.

There was also a team event in which they have to rescue a “person” from a wrecked car using their skills and tools. In this event Humboldt Rescue Squad took third place.

There was a medical event in which the team had to provide medical care to multiple patients. They placed second in this event.

In the team building event, HARS took second place.

In the winner’s circle contest where the best of the best compete for a chance to come back next year, Humboldt Area Rescue Squad took first place.

The squad dedicates this year’s wins to Earl Privitt who is 92 and an active member of the squad.