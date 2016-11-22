Don Fonville

Donald “Don” Lynn Fonville of Humboldt, Tenn., was in the care of Medina Funeral Home. The family received friends Monday, November 21, 2016, from 4 – 7 p.m. at New Shiloh United Methodist Church, Humboldt. Funeral services were conducted at the church Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 1 p.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.

Mr. Fonville was born in Gibson County, Tenn. on November 23, 1962 and departed this life November 19, 2016 at Humboldt Health and Rehabilitation, Humboldt.

He was a member of New Shiloh United Methodist Church, Humboldt. Mr. Fonville was a radiator repairer and septic tank worker. He was most recently employed as a school bus driver for Gibson County Special School District.

Mr. Fonville was preceded in death by his parents, J.P. and Louise Fonville.

He is survived by his son, Dustin Fonville; brother, Tom (Judy) Fonville; sister, Sarah (Jimmy) Mays; nephew, Matt Mays; and niece, Ashley Day.

