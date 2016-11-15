Your right to know!

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 7, 2016 through November 13, 2016:

Butler, Lee Wayne, 49, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 11/10/2016, 1242 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Ditton, Mark Anthony, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2016, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Fitch, Barbara Jane, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2016, 2710 Vine Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Fly, Tony Leonard, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2016, Bailey Park; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.

Johnson, Michael Dwayne, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2016, 2709 Woodland Drive, Apt. B; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation of implied consent law, leaving scene of accident, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.

Lewis, Melissa Lashelle, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2016, 211 Etheridge Street; Charges: domestic assault, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.

Rucker, Yalanda Lekay, 35, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2016, Vance Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, child restraint law, financial responsibility law, theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Vandolah, Karen Joy, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2016, 2111 Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made November 7 thru November 13, 2016

Bradley Tanner, w/m, 38 – theft of property, violation of an order of protection

Efraim Skerrett, w/m, 38 – capias

Whitney Cunningham, w/f, 30 – possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of bad check law

David Adams, b/m, 47 – capias

Megan Williams, w/f, 26 – attachment

David Pyron, w/m, 56 – failure to appear

Alan Pruitt, w/m, 47 yoa – parole violation

W.C. Kimble, b/m, 40 – capias

Ariel Henderson, w/f, 26 – filing a false police report

Edward Butler, w/m, 41 – aggravated assault

Scotty Butler, w/m, 29 – capias, escape

Devonte Wilkes, b/m, 18 – driving without a license, seatbelt violation

Danny Snider Jr. w/m, 49 – capias

Jimmy Neal, b/m, 60 – attachment

Jessica Hampton, b/f, 29 – violation of probation

Shannell Clark, w/f, 28 – aggravated assault

Dedrick Mays, b/m, 34 – theft of property

Joe Ganaway, b/m, 52 – aggravated sexual battery

Alexander Dean, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license, evading arrest, aggravated assault (3 counts), reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless endangerment

Pamela Moore, w/f, 47 – assault

Quinton Hargis, w/m, 26 – capias

Bruce Sims, w/m, 19 – domestic assault

Marriage Licenses

Jason Dwayne Cook of Dyer and Meredith Rae Scott Mabry of Dyer

Steven Michael Powell of Humboldt and Lisa Katherine Mara Howell of Humboldt

Glenn Scott Criswell of Trenton and Shari Dawn Caygle Sprayberry of Trenton

Thomas Claxton Blackmon of Medina and Amanda Gail Adams of Medina

Jared Ryan Mallard of Dyer and Haley Paige Earls of Rutherford

Andrew Taylor Frazier of Trenton and Shelby May Harper of Trenton

Charles Author Maitland of Humboldt and Daphne Lynn Guffey Hancock of Humboldt

Real Estate Transfers

Russell E, Stanphill to Cameron S. Wallick – Humboldt – $142,800Sandra Buchanan Foster and Whirney Simpson to Jimmie Goodman – Humboldt – $52,500

Brian K. Lindsey and wife, Karen Lindsey to Deonsae W. Ferguson – Milan – $176,500

Hunter Alan Williams and wife, Rachel Autumn Williams to David D. Piercey and Lisa M. Piercey – Milan – $716,250

David Piercey and wife, Lisa Piercey to Hunter Alan Williams and wife, Rachel Autumn Williams – Medina – $300,000

Richard Riddle and wife, Stephanie Riddle to Ryan K. Butler and wife, Laura L. Butler – Milan – $247,500

Dyer Builders, Inc. to Richard A. Riddle and wife, Stephanie L. Riddle – Humboldt – $389,900

Kendle W. Moore and wife, Alma Sue Moore to Jonathan D. Criswell and wife, Candace L. Criswell – Milan – $230,000

Jeffrey Lynn Woods to Kendle W. Moore and wife, Alma Sue Moore – Humboldt – $200,000

The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Leigh House England – Humboldt – $52,500

Thomas H. Litton to Jonathan H. Litton and wife, Samantha J. Litton – Kenton – $42,100

Jackie DeWayne Taylor to The Bob C. McCurdy Revocable Trust and The Suzanne T. McCurdy Revocable Trust – Trenton – $25,000

William Larocque, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Rebecca J. Larocque and Rebecca J. Larocque to James Crayton and wife, Sabrina Crayton – Medina – $190,000

Cody L. Turner and wife, Heather M. Turner to John Daughaday and wife, Blair Daughaday – Medina – $173,000

Mark Clairridge and wife, Connie Clarridge to Janet Trueman – Medina – $169,900

U.S. Bank National Association to Brian Allen Foster – Dyer – $14,000

Thomas A. Bradford and wife, Marilyn D. Bradford to Charles B. Watson and wife, Andrea D. Watson – Rutherford – $18,000

Terry Brent Campbell and wife, Holly Lynn Campbell to Jason Batts – Rutherford – $122,000

Nicholas J. Cates and wife, Kathy R. Cates to Charle Griffin – Bradford – $3,000

Hill’s Construction Company, Inc. to Tony A. Atkins – Gibson County – $184,900

Lisa Balderrama to West Tennessee Holdings, LLC – Medina – $103,000

Kevin Dickson and wife, Tonya Dickson to Caleb R. Carey – Medina – $87,000

Todd Rainey, a/k/a Robert Todd Rainey, to Federal National Mortgage Association – Trenton

Richard A. Smith and Rachel M. Smith to William Mitchell Cothran – Medina – $241,500

George Roberts and Vickie Roberts to Steele Brothers, Corp. – Bradford – $11,500

Jeremy Woods and Pam Woods to Daniel M. Atkinson and wife, Sara J. Atkinson – Medina – $217,000

Scott Reeves to Barbara Wiard – Dyer – $26,500

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Riad Razeq and wife, Nabila Razeq – Medina – $324,671.91

Daniel Wayne Gill and J.E. Sowell to Samuel Anthony Gill – Humboldt – $10,000

Tiffany Willingham to Trustees of the Eaton Methodist Church – Eaton – $5,000

Martha Corder to Brandy Nicole Tharpe – Milan – $57,000

Charles Dwayne Phillips and wife, Lisa Tucker Phillips to Brian Davis – Humboldt – $130,000

Harold L. Marcus and wife, Kathy D. Marcus to Fred A. Benjamin and wife, Vicki A. Benjamin – Humboldt – $280,100

James R. Compston and wife, Jennifer J. Compston to Preston K. Dorsett and wife, Amanda L. Dorsett – Milan – $126,500

Earl L. Hassell and wife, Evelyn F. Hassell to Benjamin A. Baughman and Paulette Abraham – Trenton – $195,000

John C. Kinton and wife, Kathryn P. Kinton to Samuel B. Harwell and wife, Leslie Harwell – Dyer – $154,500

Gwenneth L. Jackson to Scott Guy – Bradford

Melissa D. Delong, Melanie K. Townsend, Crystal L. Johnson, a/k/a Kristy Johnson, and Jeremy N. Cantrell to Douglas J. Young and wife, Linda L. Young – Bradford – $88,000

Joyce Shankle to Gary Smith and wife, Leann Smith – Trenton – $6,000

Hunter Alan Williams and wife, Rachel Autumn Williams to Derek Haynes and wife, Cassie Haynes – Milan – $50,000

Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company to C&S Investing LLC – Dyer – $10,38