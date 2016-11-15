Your right to know!
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from November 7, 2016 through November 13, 2016:
Butler, Lee Wayne, 49, of Bradford; Arrest date and location: 11/10/2016, 1242 N. 12th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Ditton, Mark Anthony, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2016, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Fitch, Barbara Jane, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2016, 2710 Vine Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Fly, Tony Leonard, 37, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2016, Bailey Park; Charges: public intoxication. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.
Johnson, Michael Dwayne, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/11/2016, 2709 Woodland Drive, Apt. B; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation of implied consent law, leaving scene of accident, failure to render aid. Arresting officer: Ptl Stewart.
Lewis, Melissa Lashelle, 49, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2016, 211 Etheridge Street; Charges: domestic assault, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Evans.
Rucker, Yalanda Lekay, 35, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 11/13/2016, Vance Street; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, child restraint law, financial responsibility law, theft of property – merchandise. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Vandolah, Karen Joy, 53, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 11/07/2016, 2111 Hawks Loop; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickerson.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made November 7 thru November 13, 2016
Bradley Tanner, w/m, 38 – theft of property, violation of an order of protection
Efraim Skerrett, w/m, 38 – capias
Whitney Cunningham, w/f, 30 – possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of bad check law
David Adams, b/m, 47 – capias
Megan Williams, w/f, 26 – attachment
David Pyron, w/m, 56 – failure to appear
Alan Pruitt, w/m, 47 yoa – parole violation
W.C. Kimble, b/m, 40 – capias
Ariel Henderson, w/f, 26 – filing a false police report
Edward Butler, w/m, 41 – aggravated assault
Scotty Butler, w/m, 29 – capias, escape
Devonte Wilkes, b/m, 18 – driving without a license, seatbelt violation
Danny Snider Jr. w/m, 49 – capias
Jimmy Neal, b/m, 60 – attachment
Jessica Hampton, b/f, 29 – violation of probation
Shannell Clark, w/f, 28 – aggravated assault
Dedrick Mays, b/m, 34 – theft of property
Joe Ganaway, b/m, 52 – aggravated sexual battery
Alexander Dean, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license, evading arrest, aggravated assault (3 counts), reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless endangerment
Pamela Moore, w/f, 47 – assault
Quinton Hargis, w/m, 26 – capias
Bruce Sims, w/m, 19 – domestic assault
Marriage Licenses
Jason Dwayne Cook of Dyer and Meredith Rae Scott Mabry of Dyer
Steven Michael Powell of Humboldt and Lisa Katherine Mara Howell of Humboldt
Glenn Scott Criswell of Trenton and Shari Dawn Caygle Sprayberry of Trenton
Thomas Claxton Blackmon of Medina and Amanda Gail Adams of Medina
Jared Ryan Mallard of Dyer and Haley Paige Earls of Rutherford
Andrew Taylor Frazier of Trenton and Shelby May Harper of Trenton
Charles Author Maitland of Humboldt and Daphne Lynn Guffey Hancock of Humboldt
Real Estate Transfers
Russell E, Stanphill to Cameron S. Wallick – Humboldt – $142,800Sandra Buchanan Foster and Whirney Simpson to Jimmie Goodman – Humboldt – $52,500
Brian K. Lindsey and wife, Karen Lindsey to Deonsae W. Ferguson – Milan – $176,500
Hunter Alan Williams and wife, Rachel Autumn Williams to David D. Piercey and Lisa M. Piercey – Milan – $716,250
David Piercey and wife, Lisa Piercey to Hunter Alan Williams and wife, Rachel Autumn Williams – Medina – $300,000
Richard Riddle and wife, Stephanie Riddle to Ryan K. Butler and wife, Laura L. Butler – Milan – $247,500
Dyer Builders, Inc. to Richard A. Riddle and wife, Stephanie L. Riddle – Humboldt – $389,900
Kendle W. Moore and wife, Alma Sue Moore to Jonathan D. Criswell and wife, Candace L. Criswell – Milan – $230,000
Jeffrey Lynn Woods to Kendle W. Moore and wife, Alma Sue Moore – Humboldt – $200,000
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Leigh House England – Humboldt – $52,500
Thomas H. Litton to Jonathan H. Litton and wife, Samantha J. Litton – Kenton – $42,100
Jackie DeWayne Taylor to The Bob C. McCurdy Revocable Trust and The Suzanne T. McCurdy Revocable Trust – Trenton – $25,000
William Larocque, by and through Attorney-In-Fact Rebecca J. Larocque and Rebecca J. Larocque to James Crayton and wife, Sabrina Crayton – Medina – $190,000
Cody L. Turner and wife, Heather M. Turner to John Daughaday and wife, Blair Daughaday – Medina – $173,000
Mark Clairridge and wife, Connie Clarridge to Janet Trueman – Medina – $169,900
U.S. Bank National Association to Brian Allen Foster – Dyer – $14,000
Thomas A. Bradford and wife, Marilyn D. Bradford to Charles B. Watson and wife, Andrea D. Watson – Rutherford – $18,000
Terry Brent Campbell and wife, Holly Lynn Campbell to Jason Batts – Rutherford – $122,000
Nicholas J. Cates and wife, Kathy R. Cates to Charle Griffin – Bradford – $3,000
Hill’s Construction Company, Inc. to Tony A. Atkins – Gibson County – $184,900
Lisa Balderrama to West Tennessee Holdings, LLC – Medina – $103,000
Kevin Dickson and wife, Tonya Dickson to Caleb R. Carey – Medina – $87,000
Todd Rainey, a/k/a Robert Todd Rainey, to Federal National Mortgage Association – Trenton
Richard A. Smith and Rachel M. Smith to William Mitchell Cothran – Medina – $241,500
George Roberts and Vickie Roberts to Steele Brothers, Corp. – Bradford – $11,500
Jeremy Woods and Pam Woods to Daniel M. Atkinson and wife, Sara J. Atkinson – Medina – $217,000
Scott Reeves to Barbara Wiard – Dyer – $26,500
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Riad Razeq and wife, Nabila Razeq – Medina – $324,671.91
Daniel Wayne Gill and J.E. Sowell to Samuel Anthony Gill – Humboldt – $10,000
Tiffany Willingham to Trustees of the Eaton Methodist Church – Eaton – $5,000
Martha Corder to Brandy Nicole Tharpe – Milan – $57,000
Charles Dwayne Phillips and wife, Lisa Tucker Phillips to Brian Davis – Humboldt – $130,000
Harold L. Marcus and wife, Kathy D. Marcus to Fred A. Benjamin and wife, Vicki A. Benjamin – Humboldt – $280,100
James R. Compston and wife, Jennifer J. Compston to Preston K. Dorsett and wife, Amanda L. Dorsett – Milan – $126,500
Earl L. Hassell and wife, Evelyn F. Hassell to Benjamin A. Baughman and Paulette Abraham – Trenton – $195,000
John C. Kinton and wife, Kathryn P. Kinton to Samuel B. Harwell and wife, Leslie Harwell – Dyer – $154,500
Gwenneth L. Jackson to Scott Guy – Bradford
Melissa D. Delong, Melanie K. Townsend, Crystal L. Johnson, a/k/a Kristy Johnson, and Jeremy N. Cantrell to Douglas J. Young and wife, Linda L. Young – Bradford – $88,000
Joyce Shankle to Gary Smith and wife, Leann Smith – Trenton – $6,000
Hunter Alan Williams and wife, Rachel Autumn Williams to Derek Haynes and wife, Cassie Haynes – Milan – $50,000
Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company to C&S Investing LLC – Dyer – $10,38