Valarie Hope Flatt Coleman, 38, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3, 2016.

Ms. Coleman was born August 22, 1978 in Trenton, Tenn.

She is survived by her father, Jerold Flatt; mother, Patricia Lovett Pearson; son, Colton Coleman; sisters, Holly Flatt O’Sullivan and Bonny Flatt; and three nephews, Aidan, Liam and Ewan.

A celebration of her life will take place on November 19, 2016 at 1:22 p.m. at Davy Crockett Lake.