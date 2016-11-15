Several events honors local vets

MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY – November 10 was the 241 birthday of the Marine Corps. The Tennessee State Veterans Home was treated to a Marine Corps birthday cake by the Marine Corps League 735 of Jackson. Commandant Bryce West led the ceremony. The first piece of cake is customarily given to the oldest Marine present, which was John Winslor, age 98. As is tradition, he passed the piece of cake to the youngest Marine present, which was James Weed, age 54. This tradition symbolizes the way in which the older Marines teach the younger. Marines of the home include resident John Thompson, resident James Weeden, nurse Marcus Moore, resident John Winslor and resident William Patrick.

DAR HOSTS GOOD CITIZENS DAY –The Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration Committee worked hard to make November 5 through 12 truly a week of remembrance of local veterans. Recent activities included Good Citizens Day on November 7 at the Humboldt Public Library where Clement Scott Daughters of the American Revolution spoke on topics such as the histories of the National Anthem and the United States Flag. They also spoke on the flag code which teaches citizens to respect the flag and the proper way to display and to fold the flag. The 13 stripes of the flag represent the original 13 colonies. The white represents purity; the red symbolizes the blood shed and the stars represent the states that make up the United States of America. The ladies continued their presentation with a discussion of the Tennessee state flag. This flag is also red, white and blue to show unity to America. The three stars in the flag represent West, Middle and East Tennessee. Present for Good Citizens Day were (front) Elise Mata; (second row, from left) Sarah Peden, Elna Blankenship, Peggy Tacker, Christopher Mata, Juliette Lansdale, Caitlyn Mata; (back row) Jim Blankenship, Pat Barnett, Gwen Mata and Patricia Lansdale.

SENIOR CENTER HOSTS VETS RECEPTION – November 10, the Humboldt Senior Citizens Center held a reception for all veterans. A highlight of the reception was a video produced by the center in which many veterans introduced themselves, their branch of the military and what their duties were during their time of service. Another feature of the video included many senior center participants and the mayor offering their thanks to the veterans.





VETERANS DAY – Preschool children led the pledge of allegiance at the annual Veterans Day program Friday at First Baptist. Kindergarten students and 1st graders entertained with patriotic songs while signing the crowd.Wade Foster was the speaker at the program. Griffin Boyte was among the vets in the audience.

…Floyd Henley, Marlon Hawks, D.C. Mitchell, Charles Hopper, Bobby Alexander, Griffin Boyt, Robert Steward, Calvin Farmer, Thomas Tacker, Sam Watridge…….

The veteran list went on and on during a musical tribute movie that played on two screens Friday at First Baptist Church.

As this community celebrated Veterans Day, more veterans than ever were remembered as their individual photos with names and branches of service rolled across the screen. The movie was prepared by the Humboldt Library staff. Event organizers invite other veterans to be included in time for next year’s event. Just take your photo or your veteran’s photo to the library.

Friday’s program culminated a weeklong event, the second annual Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration presented by the Humboldt Exchange Club and the Gibson County Carl Perkins Center for the prevention of child abuse.

Former PFC Willie Hawthorne gave the invocation, Boy Scout Troop #4031 presented the colors. Daycare students led the pledge of allegiance to the United States flag.

Jessie Yarbrough sang the National Anthem and the Sonshiners singers gave a patriotic performance which included an audience sing-along. Kindergarteners and first graders of the East Choir also performed including parts of the Gettysburg address being recited while the Battle Hymn of the Republic was sang softly in the background.

Two staunch supporters of the Carl Perkins Center were remembered. The late Herbert Schilling was a founding member of the Humboldt Exchange Club and an avid supporter all his life. The late B.J. Jones was also a supporter of the Exchange and its efforts on behalf of the Carl Perkins Center.

Guest speaker was Wade Foster, an Army staff sergeant who received the Purple Heart during his deployment to Afghanistan.

Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for his friends, Foster reminded the crowd.

You can’t tell a vet by looking at him. Everyday people doing regular jobs, ordinary extraordinary people are veterans, he noted.

They may start out as slouchy no account red necks and gang members. They may end up being the old guy buying groceries and missing his wife, who has died and who used to comfort him in the dark hours of his post-wartime stress.

Veterans are our soldiers, our saviors and our swords. Yet it is the soldier who allows the protester to burn the flag, Foster reminded the crowd.

“It’s a call larger than oneself, veterans rose to their nation’s, millions of them since the Revolution. Remember and honor them all,” Foster concluded.

….More vets names that scrolled include Felix Dowsley, Kimbrough Dunlap, H.B. Fisher, E.H. Gibby Gibson, Richard Greer, Charles Lee Harris, Warren Herndon, Estelle Graves, Oval Hicks, Ralph Jones Jr., Tommy Mills, Jack Ramsey, Charles Guy, Willie Hawthorn, Wiliam Williamson, Bill Allison, Chester Baskerville, Jim Blankenship, Willie Chapman, Jack Cole, Jim Early, Hal Fisher, Don Graves, Gary Greenup, Thomas Hamilton, David Henley, Jabbo Haynes, Jerry Lovett, Steve Luckey, Linda Mewbourn, William Murriel, John Scruggs, Sam Sampson, Dan Shanklin, Sally Cox Simmons, Danny Smith, Mike Yates, Orin Clay, Chris Day, Richard Greenhill, Wade Foster, Danny Harris, Ryan Heglar, Matt Howell, Roy Hudson, Patty Martin Jones, Linell Trey Lynch, James Martin, Cole Palmer, Craig Palmer, John Williams, Charlie Randolph, Justin Allen and the list goes on and on……

Just like the thanks of a grateful nation.

-AJ