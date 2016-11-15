No vote leaves Humboldt superintendent in limbo

After months of discussion by the Humboldt School Board regarding an extension of Dr. Versie Hamlett’s contract, the board voted on October 6 that a vote would come at the November 10 meeting. But, that did not happen.

Instead, board member, Leon McNeal, vocally took over the meeting. Board member Phillip Hardee did not attend the meeting. McNeal used his absence as a reason not to vote.

The superintendent’s contract extension was the first item on the agenda. Last month, Dr. Hamlett’s requests included an $8,000 salary raise, $6,000 more for car allowance, and extra sick and vacation days.

Thursday night, board member Chuck Samples made note of her request as a starting point for negotiation. He then motioned to extend her contract but instead of the $14K she was seeking, giving a $10,000 increase split between salary and car allowance. Board member Lee Williams quickly seconded the motion.

“It’s very disenfranchised since Phillip (Hardee) is not here,” McNeal said of calling for a vote without the entire board present. “We weren’t able to have the meeting with the attorney. I asked her, why the $14,000 increase? She said she would roll out her plan at the meeting.”

McNeal noted that it was Hardee setting up the meeting between the board and attorney Chuck Cagle.

(Editor’s note: A meeting of the board and attorney would have been a violation of the Tennessee Open Meeting Law “Sunshine Law” unless adequate notice is given to the public.)

McNeal made note of a plan to meet with the attorney while the board attended the TSBA conference, which did not pan out. Later during Thursday’s board meeting it was noted a meeting had been planned prior to the school board meeting that night. That meeting did not take place either.

Samples said he had not spoken with Hardee about any meeting.

“We’ve postponed and postponed—we’re in a rut,” Samples said of acting on an extension. “We’ve seen her evaluation scores. We’ve talked with the community.”

“The first I heard from Phillip (of a meeting with the attorney) was last week,” Williams said. “That was not enough notice.”

Williams added that even with Hardee not present at the meeting, there was still a quorum and the board should discuss her contract and negotiate.

“The ($14,000) raise wasn’t just a raise, much of it was added car allowance,” Williams stated. “We can negotiate her salary.”

McNeal said that was the problem, the board hadn’t negotiated.

“That’s what we’re here to do tonight,” Samples replied.

Dr. Hamlett asked chairman Terry Johnson, who had stayed mum to any of the discussion, if she could address one of McNeal’s statements about her plans. She said instead of going over her plan five times with each board member, she preferred to do it once with the entire board.

Chairman Johnson never asked Dr. Hamlett to give her report to the board.

McNeal continued to balk on $14,000. He said that money could go to the aides, custodians and cafeteria workers. McNeal said they are in poverty. He also remarked multiple times how “disenfranchised” it is to have the discussion without Hardee’s presence.

“We voted (last month) that we would take this up at November’s meeting,” Williams said. “We’ve been talking since July, We’ve kicked the can down the road as far as we can. There’s nowhere left to kick it. Phillip voted (last month) to have a vote at the November meeting.”

After about 30 minutes of listening to McNeal’s comments, Dr. Hamlett, who had been quiet allowing the board to speak, asked Johnson if she could address the board.

“I have really enjoyed coming to Humboldt. I enjoy coming to work every day. I work very hard for my kids,” she told the board. “My request to this board is to table this motion (contract extension) indefinitely.”

Dr. Hamlett’s remarks brought a brief quietness in the audience and at the meeting table.

Samples said the board could not table a motion indefinitely noting there is a 30-day maximum.

Dr. Hamlett then asked the board to table it for 30 days.

McNeal again continued his rant about a $14,000 raise, repeating over and over being “disenfranchised” without Hardee attending. “Nobody gets a $14,000 raise,” he said.

“We always say, ‘what’s best for the kids’. This is a huge mistake. We’re going to lose this great opportunity if we lose her. That’s a big loss,” Williams said. “But I will postpone (voting) at her wish out of respect for her.”

Samples said, “She deserves a vote. The community deserves a vote. Let’s vote and just extend the contract as is, then we can work out amendments.”

McNeal, and apparently Johnson, who had not yet been part of the discussion, still refused to vote.

Williams motioned to postpone the vote until the board’s next meeting on December 8.

McNeal attempted to block that motion, saying he wasn’t sure Hardee could make that meeting. He didn’t know if he could or couldn’t.

Samples said it is a scheduled meeting and all board members know to attend. He then seconded the motion to postpone.

Johnson asked for a vote but Williams was unsure whether McNeal voted so he asked for a role call vote. The vote passed 4-0 by a show of hands.

At the end of the meeting, citizens concerns were heard.

Crystal Pankey had signed up to address the chairman. Pankey brought her concerns and disappointment to the board during the August 11 meeting. She continued her disappointment again Thursday night.

Pankey read her statement praising Dr. Hamlett and her extreme disappointment in chairman Johnson for allowing the contract extension to drag out. Pankey’s statement brought a round of applause from the crowd.

Humboldt Alderman Don Graves also spoke to the board. He said she deserves better. He asked Dr. Hamlett point-blank if she had other job offers.

Dr. Hamlett’s reply was, “No comment.”

An unscheduled speaker was Phillip Hardee’s son, Phillip Jr., who made unspecified accusations of wrongdoing by Dr. Hamlett, but provided no details.