Graveside services for Mrs. Nancy Ann Kerns Autrey, 73, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2016 in the Rose Hill Cemetery with Chuck Estes officiating.

Mrs. Autrey, a retired Pictsweet employee, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2016 at her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Turner of Humboldt, Tenn.; three sons, Harry Godfrey of Meyerstown, Pa., Jeffrey Godfrey of Temple, Pa. and Richard Godfrey of Reading, Pa.; two brothers, John Kerns of Checotah, Okla. and Tom Kerns of Reading; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.