Funeral services for Mr. Larry Gene Church, 73, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2016 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Steven Dillard officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until service time.

Mr. Church, a truck driver, shipping supervisor and member of Calvary Baptist Church, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2016 at the Humboldt Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Church of Humboldt, Tenn.; a daughter, Julia Boals (Mike) of Medina, Tenn.; three sons, Philip Church (Kim) of Milan, Tenn., Mark Church (Stephanie) of Humboldt and Steven Edwards (Michelle) of Humboldt; two sisters, Wanda Privitt (Fred) of Fruitland, Tenn. and Peggy Erven of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and eight grandchildren, Alivia Church, Chandler Church, Brannon Motes, Savannah Motes, Joey Boals, Bryce Edwards, Halle Presgrove and Carson Presgrove.

Pallbearers were Chandler Church, Bryce Edwards, Brannon Motes, Brad Davis, Joey Boals and Robert Baker. Honorary pallbearers were Carson Presgrove and Brice Klippel.