Lady Eagles drop one to Bradford Lady Red Devils

TEAMMATE – Dyer’s Callie Emerson looks for an open teammate during the game Monday night against Bradford. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

By Lori Cathey

Monday, November 7th, the Dyer School Relay For Life team hosted their annual Pink Out game against Bradford Red Devils and Lady Red Devils. Fans and members of the community came out and supported their team’s fight against cancer by filling the stands and wearing pink.

The first quarter was very slow with both teams only scoring four points each. Callie Emerson made three free throws and Ambere Flowers hit another free throw for the Lady Eagles

