Funeral services for Mr. Joe M. Shepard, 78, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2016 at Humboldt First Baptist Church. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home.

Mr. Shepard was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to Marion and Bet Shepard and passed away on Monday, November 7, 2016 at the Hardin Medical Center in Savannah. He graduated from Humboldt High School and served in the US Navy from 1957-1976, during which time he served three tours in Vietnam earning Combat Action, Presidential Unit, Navy Unit, and Meritorious Unit citations.

He was a member of the Humboldt Police Department from 1977-1978 leaving to join the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department where he served as chief deputy for six years. He was elected Gibson County Sheriff from 1986-2006 (becoming the longest serving Sheriff in Gibson County) before being elected Gibson County Mayor 2006-2010 (the first person elected to both positions).

Mr. Shepard received the Tennessee Sheriff of the Year twice, Tennessee Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, the Buford Pusser Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, three time Fraternal Order of Police Officer of the Year, Gibson County Person of the Year and he was on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Board for 20 years serving as president in 1990 and 2006. Mr. Shepard was placed on the Post Commission by Gov. McWherter, was a member of the VFW Post, American Legion and Humboldt First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Sean Shepard of Milan; a grandson, Evan Shepard; and two nephews, J. Michael Shepard and Joseph Shepard.