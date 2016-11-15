Bettie Jean Graves Jones

Bettie Jean Jones, 87, died peacefully at her home in Humboldt, Tenn. on November 8, 2016. Known as “B.J.” to her family and countless friends, she was married for 69 years to Ralph Jones Jr., who survives her.

Mrs. Jones was an active member of the First Baptist Church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school for over 50 years. She also devoted her time and energy to many local charities, including her decades of service on the board of the Helping Hand of Humboldt. In 2003, she was voted Mrs. Gibson County by readers of The Humboldt Chronicle.

She was born on October 10, 1929 to Martha and William Augustus Graves of Humboldt. On August 15, 1947, she married William Ralph Jones Jr., and together they raised four children.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by two of those children, Jeanne Jones Little, who died in 2000, and Barbara Jones Thomas, who died on the same date as Mrs. Jones, in 2014. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Jack Hale Hayes, in 2007; and by five of her six brothers and sisters.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Jones is survived by two children, Elizabeth Wallis Jones of Jackson, Tenn. and William Ralph Jones III (Camille) of Humboldt; her sister, Martha Bodkin (Hobart) of Atlanta, Ga.; and 11 grandchildren, Stan Little Jr. (Meredith) of Hernando, Miss., Jenny Hadley (Edward) of Nashville, Tenn., Clayton Bollig (Daniel) of Knoxville, Tenn., John Hale Jr. (Elisabeth) of Houston, Tex., Josie Nielson (Andrew) of Nashville, Martha Thomas of Dallas, Tex., Barnes Thomas (Ashley) of Dallas, Rachel Herbert (Erik) of Nashville, Liza Bennett of New York City, N.Y., Margaret Jones of Humboldt, and William Jones IV of Humboldt; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, at First Baptist Church. Funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Interment was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt or a charity of the donor’s choice.