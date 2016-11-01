Your right to know!

Court Report

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

General Sessions

William Pirtle – simple possession of Schedule VI

Caleb Butler – simple possession of Schedule II

John M. Anderson – evading arrest

Jeffrey Bratton – theft under $500

Reggie Dowell – resisting arrest

Markist Jones – resisting arrest

James Jennkins – DUI

Everett Jarrell – worthless checks up to $500

Carrie Hayes – simple possession of Schedule II

Ramon Jones – violation of order of protection

Darron Walker – VBCL

Timothy Moore – aggravated criminal trespass (2 counts), resisting arrest (2 counts)

Joshua Bivens – simple possession of Schedule II

Lowkisha Yarbrough – theft under $500

David Manns – DUI

Taylor Davis – simple possession of Schedule VI

Aubrey Dowell – driving without DL

James Brown – cruelty to animals

Joseph Thornson – leave scene of an accident

Civil

Autumn Wood Apartments vs Dionne Walker

Paula McGill vs Ben Lit and Beth Lit

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Jimmy L. Neal and Lydia Patterson

LVNV Funding LLC vs James Davis

LVNV Funding LLC vs Billy E. Harris

LVNV Funding LLC vs Amber Swindell

LVNV Funding LLC vs Reda Thomas

LVNV Funding LLC vs Juston White

LVNV Funding LLC vs Lonnie Reed

Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Tony Rodgers and Vallery Rodgers

LVNV Funding LLC vs Andrew McCuthchen

Humboldt Housing Authority vs Denikka Williams

Mary Brown and Tim Brown vs Melvin E. Guyton

Humboldt Police Report

Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 24, 2016 through October 30, 2016:

Beasley, Kenneth Leroy, 4, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 2352 Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.

Chambliss, Charles Joseph, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 426 Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.

Cox (Pankey), Jaycent Montrell, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2016, 1211 Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.

Dotson, Charles Edward, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2016, Old Gibson Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.

Dowell, Reggie NMN, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2016, 1915 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

Emerson, Jarvis Tremaine, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2016, 511 N. 17th Avenue: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bar.

Hobson, Latasha Latoya, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 1248 Fort Hill Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.

Manley, Reginald Cornelius, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 16th Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.

McCurry, Cordariuos Demarcus, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2016, 20 West Maple Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bar.

Priser, Teddy Gene, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Report

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made October 25 through October 30, 2016.

Tommy Thomas, w/m, 30 – attachment

Glenn Johnson, w/m, 28 – attachment

Billy Howell, w/m, 36 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, failure to maintain control

Michael Cruse, w/m, 62 – capias

William Smith, w/m, 42 – capias

Dennis Morris, w/m, 44 – capias

Joshua Montgomery, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags,, registration violation

Angel Rodriguez, w/f, 35 – attachment

April Rainey, w/f, 26 – capias

Cymone Martin, b/f, 26 – violation of probation

Suzanne Kail, w/f, 26 – attachment

Tevakius Gray, b/m, 27 – possession of Schedule II, violation of probation, possession of Schedule VI, violation of broken light law, attachment

Jason Gabel, w/m, 43 – aggravated assault

Griffin Cole, b/m, 20 – capias

Eric Cagle, w/m, 34 – possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license

Jennifer Williams, w/f, 32 – contempt of court

Kevin Smith, b/m, 33 – capias

Justin Montgomery, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license, light law violation, seatbelt violation

Brittany Lee, w/f, 28 – aggravated child abuse and neglect (2 counts)

Charles Chambliss, w/m, 28 – attachment

Jeremy Carter, w/m, 28 – capias

Chrissi Roney, w/f, 38 – contempt of court

Sarah Johnson, w/f, 26 – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia

Brian Britton, w/m, 31 – capias

Carl Woods, w/m, 52 – aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon

Ashley Stewart, w/f, 23 – aggravated burglary, vandalism,, theft of property

Amanda Pittman, w/f, 23 – theft of property, aggravated child abuse and neglect

Wesley Pezzatta, w/m, 21 – theft of property, attachment

Daniel Coleman, w/m, 20 – attachment

Frank Bannister, w/m, 21 – theft of property $1,000 – $10,000, filing false police report

Sandra Mathis, w/f, 65 – aggravated burglary, theft

Gregory Hardaway, w/m, 49 – driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Randy Collins, w/m, 34 – aggravated burglary, theft

Michael Bramlett, w/m, 36 – driving on revoked license

Marriage Licenses

Andrew Clayton Hopkins of Humboldt and Zada Katherine Clanton Casey of Humboldt

Brandon Keith Reese of Dyer and Krystal Dawn Rizzo Bradberry of Kenton

Paul Joseph Collins of Gadsden and Samantha Helen Thiel of Gadsden

Neil Edward Flowers of Dyer and Kathryn Leigh Karstens of Dyer

Charles Earl Gifford of Humboldt and Jill Lindsey Bibb of Humboldt

Robert Keith Vernon of Trenton and Madison Skye Insell of Trenton

David Wayne McCall of Milan and Melissa Ann Irelan of Milan

Evan Parrish Norman of Milan and Kirby Nicole Lancaster of Milan

Jared Hartman Powers of Milan and Katelyn Virginia Collison of Milan

Sherri Nichole Penny of Trenton and Michael Dean Henry of Milan

Real Estate Transfers

Walter Ruggles Snowden and wife, Beverly K. Nelson to Franklin O. Gilliland and wife, Betty J. Gilliland and Jacob F. Gilliland – Rutherford – $30,000

Charles C. Pierce and wife, Brenda Diane Pierce to Mark Bradford – Dyer – $78,500

Jeffery Donald Gordon to Tiffany Harrington – Milan – $61,000

Ben S. Rudy and wife, Jessie W. Rudy to Denise R. Kelly – Dyer – $155,000

James Howse to Clarence Walker and wife, Teresa Walker – Humboldt – $500

Clayton Holloway Sapp to Dorothy Cristofori – Trenton – $55,000

Andrew Penny and wife, Melinda Penny to Morgan Renee Law and husband, Richard Law – Medina – $188,000

Micah Pierce and wife, Amberli Pierce, f/k/a Amberli Childress to Marcus D. Sasser and wife, Amanda Sasser – Medina – $124,500

Joann Frye to Phillip Agee and wife, Cynthia Agee – 2nd CD – $107,500

Frances Maurine Tidwell to Donnie Eugene Coffman – Milan – $7,500