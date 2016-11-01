Your right to know!
Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
General Sessions
William Pirtle – simple possession of Schedule VI
Caleb Butler – simple possession of Schedule II
John M. Anderson – evading arrest
Jeffrey Bratton – theft under $500
Reggie Dowell – resisting arrest
Markist Jones – resisting arrest
James Jennkins – DUI
Everett Jarrell – worthless checks up to $500
Carrie Hayes – simple possession of Schedule II
Ramon Jones – violation of order of protection
Darron Walker – VBCL
Timothy Moore – aggravated criminal trespass (2 counts), resisting arrest (2 counts)
Joshua Bivens – simple possession of Schedule II
Lowkisha Yarbrough – theft under $500
David Manns – DUI
Taylor Davis – simple possession of Schedule VI
Aubrey Dowell – driving without DL
James Brown – cruelty to animals
Joseph Thornson – leave scene of an accident
Civil
Autumn Wood Apartments vs Dionne Walker
Paula McGill vs Ben Lit and Beth Lit
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Jimmy L. Neal and Lydia Patterson
LVNV Funding LLC vs James Davis
LVNV Funding LLC vs Billy E. Harris
LVNV Funding LLC vs Amber Swindell
LVNV Funding LLC vs Reda Thomas
LVNV Funding LLC vs Juston White
LVNV Funding LLC vs Lonnie Reed
Jackson Tennessee Hospital Co. LLC dba Regional Hospital of Jackson vs Tony Rodgers and Vallery Rodgers
LVNV Funding LLC vs Andrew McCuthchen
Humboldt Housing Authority vs Denikka Williams
Mary Brown and Tim Brown vs Melvin E. Guyton
Humboldt Police Report
Information listed in the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from the Humboldt Police Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from October 24, 2016 through October 30, 2016:
Beasley, Kenneth Leroy, 4, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 2352 Maple Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Ables.
Chambliss, Charles Joseph, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 426 Honeysuckle Drive; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Way.
Cox (Pankey), Jaycent Montrell, 21, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/30/2016, 1211 Mitchell Street; Charges: domestic assault, simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bomer.
Dotson, Charles Edward, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/28/2016, Old Gibson Road; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Brooks.
Dowell, Reggie NMN, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2016, 1915 Campbell Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
Emerson, Jarvis Tremaine, 27, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/29/2016, 511 N. 17th Avenue: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bar.
Hobson, Latasha Latoya, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 1248 Fort Hill Circle; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Ptl. Griffin.
Manley, Reginald Cornelius, 41, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/27/2016, 16th Avenue and Etheridge Street; Charges: stop sign violation, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, mfg/del/sell controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hickman.
McCurry, Cordariuos Demarcus, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/25/2016, 20 West Maple Street; Charges: aggravated assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bar.
Priser, Teddy Gene, 43, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 10/24/2016, Humboldt Police Department; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Stewart.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Report
Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests made October 25 through October 30, 2016.
Tommy Thomas, w/m, 30 – attachment
Glenn Johnson, w/m, 28 – attachment
Billy Howell, w/m, 36 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, failure to maintain control
Michael Cruse, w/m, 62 – capias
William Smith, w/m, 42 – capias
Dennis Morris, w/m, 44 – capias
Joshua Montgomery, w/m, 32 – driving on revoked license, improper display of tags,, registration violation
Angel Rodriguez, w/f, 35 – attachment
April Rainey, w/f, 26 – capias
Cymone Martin, b/f, 26 – violation of probation
Suzanne Kail, w/f, 26 – attachment
Tevakius Gray, b/m, 27 – possession of Schedule II, violation of probation, possession of Schedule VI, violation of broken light law, attachment
Jason Gabel, w/m, 43 – aggravated assault
Griffin Cole, b/m, 20 – capias
Eric Cagle, w/m, 34 – possession of Schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked license
Jennifer Williams, w/f, 32 – contempt of court
Kevin Smith, b/m, 33 – capias
Justin Montgomery, w/m, 33 – driving on revoked license, light law violation, seatbelt violation
Brittany Lee, w/f, 28 – aggravated child abuse and neglect (2 counts)
Charles Chambliss, w/m, 28 – attachment
Jeremy Carter, w/m, 28 – capias
Chrissi Roney, w/f, 38 – contempt of court
Sarah Johnson, w/f, 26 – simple possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia
Brian Britton, w/m, 31 – capias
Carl Woods, w/m, 52 – aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon
Ashley Stewart, w/f, 23 – aggravated burglary, vandalism,, theft of property
Amanda Pittman, w/f, 23 – theft of property, aggravated child abuse and neglect
Wesley Pezzatta, w/m, 21 – theft of property, attachment
Daniel Coleman, w/m, 20 – attachment
Frank Bannister, w/m, 21 – theft of property $1,000 – $10,000, filing false police report
Sandra Mathis, w/f, 65 – aggravated burglary, theft
Gregory Hardaway, w/m, 49 – driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law
Randy Collins, w/m, 34 – aggravated burglary, theft
Michael Bramlett, w/m, 36 – driving on revoked license
Marriage Licenses
Andrew Clayton Hopkins of Humboldt and Zada Katherine Clanton Casey of Humboldt
Brandon Keith Reese of Dyer and Krystal Dawn Rizzo Bradberry of Kenton
Paul Joseph Collins of Gadsden and Samantha Helen Thiel of Gadsden
Neil Edward Flowers of Dyer and Kathryn Leigh Karstens of Dyer
Charles Earl Gifford of Humboldt and Jill Lindsey Bibb of Humboldt
Robert Keith Vernon of Trenton and Madison Skye Insell of Trenton
David Wayne McCall of Milan and Melissa Ann Irelan of Milan
Evan Parrish Norman of Milan and Kirby Nicole Lancaster of Milan
Jared Hartman Powers of Milan and Katelyn Virginia Collison of Milan
Sherri Nichole Penny of Trenton and Michael Dean Henry of Milan
Real Estate Transfers
Walter Ruggles Snowden and wife, Beverly K. Nelson to Franklin O. Gilliland and wife, Betty J. Gilliland and Jacob F. Gilliland – Rutherford – $30,000
Charles C. Pierce and wife, Brenda Diane Pierce to Mark Bradford – Dyer – $78,500
Jeffery Donald Gordon to Tiffany Harrington – Milan – $61,000
Ben S. Rudy and wife, Jessie W. Rudy to Denise R. Kelly – Dyer – $155,000
James Howse to Clarence Walker and wife, Teresa Walker – Humboldt – $500
Clayton Holloway Sapp to Dorothy Cristofori – Trenton – $55,000
Andrew Penny and wife, Melinda Penny to Morgan Renee Law and husband, Richard Law – Medina – $188,000
Micah Pierce and wife, Amberli Pierce, f/k/a Amberli Childress to Marcus D. Sasser and wife, Amanda Sasser – Medina – $124,500
Joann Frye to Phillip Agee and wife, Cynthia Agee – 2nd CD – $107,500
Frances Maurine Tidwell to Donnie Eugene Coffman – Milan – $7,500