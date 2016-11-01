Veterans Day celebration events slated throughout week

PROMOTING VETERANS, UNDERSTANDING VETERANS DAY – The Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration Committee met last Wednesday at the Humboldt Public Library to finalize plans for the upcoming 2nd Annual Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration, a week of activities aimed to interest all members of the community. As to the goal of the week-long activities Elna Blankenship said, “We are helping youth understand veterans and appreciate the importance of Veterans Day.”

Committee members present at the meeting were Elna Blankenship, Carrie Gill, Vinnie Davis, Felita Martin, Wade Foster, Archie Cox, Mary Cole and Diane Wright.

Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration Committee met last Wednesday to finalize plans for the upcoming 2nd Annual Humboldt Community Veterans Day Celebration, a week of activities aimed to interest all members of the community.

As to the goal of the week-long activities Elna Blankenship said, “We are helping youth understand veterans and appreciate the importance of Veterans Day.”

Events held throughout the week will be:

•November 5 – Exchange Club/Carl Perkins Car Show at Lonnie Cobb’s from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

•November 6 – Art Honoring Veterans judging at the Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt at 2 p.m.

•November 7 – Good Citizens Day at the Humboldt Public Library at 1 p.m.

•November 9 – Veterans Sharing Memories at the Humboldt Public Library at 1:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Coloring Contest at the Humboldt Public Library at 3 p.m.

•November 10 – Senior Citizens Reception at the Humboldt Senior Center from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

•November 11 – Veterans Day Program at 10 a.m. with movie tribute at 9:30 a.m.Veterans Luncheon at the Humboldt Jr/Sr High School from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; call for reservations

•November 12– Exchange Club Shotgun Blast at McClanahan’s Gun Shop at 11:30 a.m.