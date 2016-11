CITY OF DYER ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT – The City of Dyer held their annual Trunk or Treat in downtown Dyer Monday night. Children from the Tri-City area came out to enjoy the jumpers and the treats handed out by local fire department, police departments, churches and businesses. Some that enjoyed the evening were (front from left) JP Wofford, Brox Renfroe, (back from left) Brodie Thomason, Jaxon Hall, Macie Wofford and Kyla Wofford. (Photo by Mindy East)