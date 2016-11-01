Mayor leads Healthy Halloween Walk to open new park trail

By Steve Short

Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley and other city leaders were joined by children and adults Saturday, Oct. 29 for a leisurely stroll on the new walking trail at City Park.

A ceremonially ribbon cutting and the Mayor’s Healthy Halloween Walk were held for the new 1.33 mile Scenic Loop, which winds its way past a pond, soccer field, baseball and softball fields, disc golf course, horse riding area, amphitheater, swimming pool and picnic pavilions.

Mayor Beasley led the walk with his wife, Phyllis and his father, Bud, who celebrated his 89th birthday Friday. Beasley said the trail was a fabulous addition to the City Park, which is a marketing tool in the recruitment of businesses and industrial firms. The Mayor commended Park and Public Works Director Roger Smith and the department crews for their work at the park.

School health leaders Marilyn Goodman and Kate Smith promoted exercise activities and gave out treat bags for children.

A Park Trails grant for $200,000 made the new trail possible, with the city providing in-kind labor valued at $160,000.

In recent years, Milan has used grant funds along with in-kind labor provided by city employees to make improvements at the park.

A 10-year capital outlay note loan for $274,650 paid for numerous improvements, including roads, parking areas, picnic tables, trash receptacles, playground equipment, culverts and fences.