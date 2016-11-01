Daniel Leon Hammett, 81, died Friday morning, October 28, 2016 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Hammett was born in Mississippi County, Arkansas, at Whisp, Arkansas, the son of the late Oscar Daniel and Tressie Hazel Johnson Hammett. They moved to Tennessee and he graduated from Humboldt High School in 1953. He married Nettye Mae Childress in 1953 and they made their home in Humboldt. Mr. Hammett entered the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was in basic training when the Korean War ended. He attended West Tennessee Business College for two years. He worked as an accountant at Martha White in Jackson for a couple of years and then at ITT Grinnell in Henderson for 29 years, retiring in 1997. He had been an avid bowler. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson.

He is survived by a daughter, Beth Hammett Buchanan and husband, Michael, of Henderson, and six grandchildren.

Mr. Hammett was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nettye Hammett in 2013; a son, Michael Leon Hammett in 2010; and a brother, Deryl Hammett.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at Shackelford Funeral Directors Casey Chapel in Henderson, Tenn. with Glen Harris and Brad Patterson officiating. Burial was at 4 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

The family received friends at the funeral home from 5 until 9 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. until funeral time.