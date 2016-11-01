GOLDEN MORNING – The early morning sunshine creates a golden mist across this Gibson County cotton field. Farming cotton is a little like prospecting for gold, say some farmers. Every few years, King Cotton shows up with exceptional crops and this year is one of those years. Still, cotton shares the throne, so to speak, with soybeans in West Tennessee. Cotton bales have a new look this year, as this field sports bright yellow covers. Blue, green and even pink ones have been spotted in this area. Each one of these bales weighs about 500 pounds. A bale of cotton can make about 325 blue jeans or 1,200 T- shirts.