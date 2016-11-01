Joycelyn Jackson Davis passed away on October 21, 2016 at the age of 88 in Denham Springs, LA. She was born on June 13, 1928 to H.A. Jackson and Laura Faye McKnight Jackson in Yorkville. She was married to Billy Davis from Kenton on March 3, 1947. Mr. Davis predeceased her on October 23, 2008. They had one child, Donna Kay, who passed before her on August 23, 2013.

Mrs. Davis had two grandchildren, Krystal Hardison (Brock) and Billy Joe Massingill and one great grandchild,, Holland Hardison. Her grandchildren were her joy in life and were excellent caregivers of their Grammy.

Condolences may be sent to Krystal Hardison, 8211 Beechwood Dr., Denham Springs, LA 70706