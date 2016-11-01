Kenton – Mrs. Janice Kay “Aunt Kay” Meeks, 64 of Kenton, passed away from this life on October 25, at Baptist Hospital East. Funeral services for Mrs. Meeks were conducted on Friday, October 28, at the Kenton Church of God with Bro. Dennis Cleek officiating. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, in Kenton.

She was born August 14, 1952 in Union City, TN; the daughter of Mac and Ruth Watkins Crowell. She retired, with 20 plus years as a nurse, with Gibson General Hospital, and was a member of the Kenton Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Meeks; one child, Lee Meeks (Amanda); two step children, Kimberly Baker, and Lorie Meeks; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Wayne Crowell.

