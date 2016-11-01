Funeral services for Mr. James Edward Longmire, 81, were held on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home, with Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, October 25 from 5 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from noon until service time.

Mr. Longmire, a retired building and electrical inspector for the city of Humboldt, former three-term Gibson County commissioner, and a previous self-employed businessman, the owner of Longmire Heating and Cooling, passed away Monday, October 24, 2016 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Longmire; parents, Henry Lee and Bertie Lee (Jones) Longmire; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Longmire.

Mr. Longmire is survived by three sons, Sidney Lee Longmire of Milan, Tenn., James Walter Longmire and wife Debi, and Michael Longmire and wife Holley of Humboldt, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Katrina Sanders and husband JR of Alamo, Tenn., Tabetha Wadley and husband Joshua of Trezevant, Tenn., Autumn Renfroe and husband Jason of Trenton, Tenn., Jean Paul Brewer of Eldora, Colo., Michael Tyler Longmire and James Logan Longmire, both of Humboldt; and eight great-grandchildren.