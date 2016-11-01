Dyer – Funeral services for Jack Turner, 95, will be held at 2pm Monday, October 31, 2016 at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2pm until 4pm Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Shelton Funeral Home.

Mr. Turner was a retired Dairy Farm Manager and served in the U. S. Army during WWII.

Mr. Turner passed away on Friday, October 28, 2016 at the TN State Veteran Home in Humboldt, TN.

He is survived by two sons, Jacky Turner of McComb, MS and Jimmy Turner of Dyer, TN; by three grandchildren, Jarrod Turner, Ashley Scott, and Jonathan Turner; and by six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dean Turner.