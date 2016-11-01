Mrs. Frances Estelle McIlwain Rochelle, 92, of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away peacefully in her home on October 26, 2016.

Funeral services for Mrs. Rochelle will be conducted on Saturday, November 5 at 2 p.m. in the Rutherford chapel of Karnes & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Rutherford Cemetery in Rutherford, Tenn.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Rochelle was born June 11, 1924 in Rutherford, the daughter of Ruby Robertson McIlwain Taylor.

She was a factory worker in Newbern, a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a strong woman and a 51-year survivor of breast cancer.

Mrs. Rochelle is survived by one daughter, Gail Palmer; two granddaughters, Christina Marie King of Humboldt and Jennifer Leigh King (spouse Jonathan Gomez) of San Carlos, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Isabella Gomez-King, and Tyler James King; and one sister, Betty Jo Black of Millington, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wesley Rochelle; daughter, Mary Alice Rochelle; son, David Lynn Rochelle; and grandson, Fred David King; and brothers, Jeff McIlwain, Bobby Taylor and Don Taylor.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Mrs. Rochelle to: The American Heart Association at donate.americanheart.org, or to The Rack Pack, a local breast cancer support group, at P.O. Box 44, Medina, TN 38355.