Humboldt – Mrs. Frances Estelle McIlwain Rochelle, 92, of Humboldt, passed away peacefully in her home on October 26, 2016. Funeral Services for Mrs. Rochelle will be conducted on Saturday, November 5 at 2 p.m. in the Rutherford Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Rutherford Cemetery in Rutherford.

Mrs. Rochelle was born June 11, 1924 in Rutherford, TN., the daughter of Ruby Robertson McIlwain Taylor. She was a factory worker in Newbern, a homemaker, and helped on the family farm. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a strong woman, and a 51-year Survivor of breast cancer.

Mrs. Rochelle is survived by one daughter, Gail Palmer, two granddaughters Christina Marie King, of Humboldt, TN, and Jennifer Leigh King (spouse Jonathan Gomez) of San Carlos, CA, and two great-grand children, Zoey Isabella Gomez-King, and Tyler James King, and one sister Betty Jo Black of Millington, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Wesley Rochelle, one daughter, Mary Alice Rochelle, one son, David Lynn Rochelle, and one grandson, Fred David King, and three brothers, Jeff McIlwain, Bobby Taylor, and Don Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, November 4, at the Rutherford Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home. Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Frances Estelle McIlwain Rochelle.

Memorial Contributions can be made in memory of Mrs. Rochelle to The American Heart Association at donate.americanheart.org, or to The Rack Pack- a local breast cancer support group- at P.O. Box 44, Medina, TN 38355.