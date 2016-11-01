Durward Leon Simmons Jr., or Mr. D, as he was known to the many whose lives e touched, died on Sunday, October 16, 2016 after an 18 month long battle with cancer.

DL was born on November 20, 1938 to Durward and Corrie Simmons of Germantown. The son of an architect and pilot (his dad) and a champion archer (his mom), DL had a twin sister, Evon, who resides in Memphis. DL spent an early part of his life working with his dad designing houses and buildings in and around the Memphis area. After meeting and marrying Betty Cathey (1932 – 2014), they spent many years living and traveling around France, Austria and Germany while DL was stationed in the Air Force as a meteorologist.

After retiring from the Service, DL and Betty settled in Dyer where they had two sons, Brad and Scott. While enjoying many years in the food business as a sales representative for Nabisco, DL retired from sales and began his third career building composite, high-performance aircraft. How do you go from selling cookies to building airplanes? By spending many years with hands in all things mechanical from trains sets, to model planes, to hot rods, to British cars.

After a decade in the aircraft business, DL’s retirement included more of the same, building cars, tinkering with trains, helping build airplanes, listening to music and occasionally cursing the computer. His greatest post-retirement joy came from his five grandchildren. Andrew is in the Air Force, Matt is studying to be an architect, Sarah swims and plays basketball, Jack just began Cub Scouts and Leo loves trains. Perhaps DL will best be remembered for the many years he spent as Scoutmaster of Dyer Boy Scout Troop 243 where he helped many Scouts obtain the highest rank of Eagle. That is a legacy that few can leave behind.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that giving be directed to any of the of the initiatives of the Boy Scouts of America, http://aplacetogive.scouting.org.