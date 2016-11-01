Award winners cover Greater Gibson County area

By Crystal Burns

Hollywood’s best couldn’t have scripted it any better.

Award winners at the annual Greater Gibson County Chamber of Commerce Member Appreciation Banquet represented a cross section of the chamber’s coverage area – coming from Bradford, Dyer, Medina, and Rutherford.

Gibson County Chamber members were encouraged to nominate their fellow members for Young Professional, Person, and Business of the Year awards. Although Educator of the Year nominees are selected by their school districts, the chamber also chooses the winner and presents the award.

Libby Wickersham, Chamber Executive Director, said a panel of three chamber directors from outside Gibson County selected the winners.

“They all commented on how difficult their decision was,” she said.

Shaula Alexander, a Bradford kindergarten teacher, received the Educator of the Year Award. The Bradford, Gibson County, and Trenton Special School Districts participate in the chamber awards.

Alexander was described as an excellent educator who has high academic standards for her students.

“She motivates all students to meet their maximum potential and utilizes all of her instructional time and resources to meet the individualized learning needs of all students,” Wickersham read from one of Alexander’s references. “Parents have come to know her as an extremely kind-hearted but structured teacher.”

Alexander is in her 40th year of teaching and has spent 35 years as a kindergarten teacher at Bradford Elementary School.

Clayton White, owner of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, was one of eight nominees in the Young Professional category. Ross Pope, last year’s winner, presented the award. In remarks taken from White’s references, Pope said you could bank on White’s word.

“He is known not only as a business owner but as a caring citizen who is enthusiastic about the possibility of his community,” Pope said.

2015 Person of the Year Felecia Teddleton presented this year’s award to Barbara Hunt, owner of Volunteer Insurance in Rutherford. Hunt was described as an admirable woman who listens to her customers and provides solid advice about more than just insurance.

“When she looks you in the eye, shakes your hand, and gives you her word, you can count on it,” Teddleton read from Hunt’s references. “She is one who sees the bigger picture, not only for her business, but for her community.”

Wickersham presented the Business of the Year Award to Wallace Alford of Alford’s Tire Service, a business described as a cornerstone of Northwest Tennessee as well as Gibson County.

“People drive from all over West Tennessee to do business at [Alford’s Tire],” one nominator wrote.

Alford said he started his business in 1968 when gas was 30 cents a gallon, a dollar could fix your flat, and four tires cost about $100.

“If you’ve been doing business 48 years, you’re doing something right,” Alford said.

In addition to the awards presentation, the evening included music from Scott Myatt and Steve Short, a meal catered by Silla’s Spoon, silent and live auctions, and a keynote address from Medina writer Susanna B. Lewis.

Lewis was born and raised in Brownsville but has called Medina home for the past nine years. She credited the Medina community for her success as the self-published author of three books and a popular blogger who has contributed to Huffington Post, Yahoo, and more.

“It’s been a really crazy journey for me,” Lewis said.

She was eight years old when she knew she wanted to be a writer. She was 11 when she knew she had to write. Her father passed away suddenly, and she took refuge in journaling.

“I realized then writing wasn’t something I just loved to do,” she said. “Writing was something I had to do.”

After losing the man she described as a second father in 2011, Lewis started a blog, WhoaSusannah.com, where she channeled and shared her heartbreak. Then, Lewis decided it was time to pursue another avenue of writing she dearly loved – humor.

She wrote about growing up in a family she said was worthy of a sitcom. Her platform grew when her piece, “Three Is the New Two,” was picked up by Huffington Post. In 2012, Lewis began working on her first novel, “Ten Years Taken.” A friend talked her into self-publishing the book on Amazon, and on the first day, it sold 150 copies.

“My community really supported me and sold my book,” Lewis said.

In 2013, Lewis was three months into writing a second book when her mother passed away. Again, she clung to her faith in God and the comfort she found in writing.

Lewis now has a literary agent and is working on a grief book that she says is more about finding humor through loss.

“The support of my community has really made me,” she said.