Dyer – Mr. Victor Keith Swindell, 58, passed away October 21, 2016. Funeral service for Mr. Swindell were held October 24, 2016, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Brother Josh Stone officiating. Burial followed at Davis Grove Cemetery. Hunts Funeral Home in Bradford were in charge of the services.

He was born August 23, 1953 in El Paso, Texas; the son of Richard and Helen Swindell. He was a boiler supervisor at Armstrong Wood Flooring and a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Swindell is survived by his parents, his wife, Betty Swindell, sons; Jeff Thompson, of Trenton, and Nick (Cynthia) Swindell, step-son, John (Catherine), Phillips of San Diego, Cal., step-daughters; Susan (Robert) Scott of Starkville, Miss, and Maggie Caton of Dyer, one sister Debbie Roberts and one brother Eric Swindell of US Virgin Islands. Two grandchildren, Ryan Thompson and Jagger Swindell, and five step grandchildren, Hazel Phillips, Hayden Simpson, Sonja Scott, Kaylee Johnson and Lilly Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his first wife; Debbie Swindell.