Stigall Gala marks success

At the Stigall Gala, Cora Johnson and Kathy Woolfork (seated) are joined by Matthew Sealey and Bertha Perry.

The second annual Stigall Center Gala was held Saturday, October 22 at the Humboldt Medical Center Conference Room.

The Stigall Center’s motto is Play, Learn and Grow Together and this motto was emphasized throughout the evening as speakers told of the outreach programs the center has put into place.

Stigall Center is the site of the formula distribution program and the ACT program both of which serve people throughout West Tennessee.

Lillian Shelton remarked that to her knowledge, no one taking the ACT Program has scored less than 21 on the ACT test and many have scored higher. In addition to these programs, last summer they were able to have a four week summer camp for children in the community. Coming in January 2017 will be a diaper bank.

Stigall Center is now endeavoring to open a Blessing Room which will accept new and dry cleaned items for resale to the public. This Blessing Room will be an effort for Stigall Center to become self-funding, a measure that will improve the outlook for potential grant monies. Pamela Poston said, “We are making every effort to be accountable and good stewards of what we have been given.” Stigall Center is in need of volunteers. Posten went on to add, “We do not have to have you (volunteers) on a regular schedule. We are happy to have you whenever you can give of your time.”

For donation information contact the Stigall Center at P. O. Box 785, Humboldt, Tenn. 38343 or call 784-0007. Stigall Center is a 501 (c) 3 Organization.