Rules in place for Halloween

Trick or Treat early Monday night and remember fireworks are illegal in the city limits, advise local police.

“Curfew remains at 11 p.m. for juveniles on Halloween, but we discourage any trick or treating after 8 p.m.,” said Humboldt Police Chief Rob Ellis.

“We encourage all children to have adult supervision, wear reflective clothing and have someone in the group carry a flashlight after dark. All motorists and pedestrians need to be extra alert,” said Ellis.

Children should never enter a house while trick or treating and parents should check all treats before allowing the children to eat them.

Humboldt police also are issuing a reminder that using fireworks are illegal in the City of Humboldt

“The has an ordinance against throwing items such as eggs, water balloons, etc. at vehicles, persons, houses, or other property,” Chief Ellis said. “It is also illegal to roll yards without the property owner’s permission.”

The Humboldt Police Department will have extra patrol on duty to ensure that everyone has a safe Halloween.