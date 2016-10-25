Of haunts and the haunted

Fairview School was recently razed after serving generations for years in days past.

by Peggy Byrd

Friday, October 21: “Today is the 295th day of 2016. There are 71 days left in the year.”

A little while ago, I sat at the dining table and warmed my hands on the coffee cup, while listening to a Chattanooga country music D.J. as he spins a Ray Price song, “Ain’t if Funny How Time Slips Away?” I haven’t heard that one in some time. Well, let time fly. Every day brings us nearer to my favorite holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and then New Year’s. But first we come to the spookiest night of the year…Halloween. I don’t mean to be a killjoy, but seems to me that Halloween has gotten somewhat out of control.

Sure, it may be fun for the children, dressing up in tacky costumes and going trick-or-treat around the neighborhood, but look at the wad of money people are spending on Halloween. It is too much!

I don’t recall us country bumpkins going, knocking on doors, wearing false faces and that kind of stuff like dressing like a ghost, or even carve a smiling pumpkin. Shucks, we didn’t even have a pumpkin patch.

Have you noticed that Halloween is getting more and more commercial? That’s a pity. I was shocked to read in a newspaper report that is estimated that $2.8 billion dollars will be spent on Halloween costumes this year, including $350 million on ‘pet costumes’ for pets! A misprint? I don’t think so. But listen to this – that doesn’t include the millions that people will spend on decorations and candy – all bought at a store. That’s insane…no, that’s scary. All that money spent on Halloween…just for one night.

My point is…whatever happened to imagination?

Oooh! Pardon me, sometimes another thought distracts me, when I am deeply engrossed in writing an article. So, back to the Fairview School story, as noted in last week’s article…

You might remember my mother had a great amount of trouble in getting me settled in for the first week year of school.

Finally after three or four days of classroom disruption, my teacher had been pushed into a showdown. The stern look she gave me was all it took. She was not to be ignored one day longer. I promised to follow her rules or be sent to the principal’s office for a paddling.

As our thoughts have turned to Halloween, a former student at Fairview once told how a group of boys disassembled a farm wagon, on the school yard, handing it piece by piece to the roof, then reassembling the wagon on top of the school building as a Halloween prank. It was not an easy task, but it was worth the rapping they got from a farmer down the road.

It’s no surprise then that they outdoor toilets were turned over a few times, just for the bravery of it. And there is so much more, but this is not a book you know.

Like most of you, one of my fondest memories is the morning assembly in the big old auditorium. Hugging the stage was the impressive purple curtain with a big, beautiful gold F circled at the top.

Now picture this: Mr. Fesmire standing on the stage, his golden ruler tapping on the stage hardwood, “Time for the pledge,” he would say. All eyes turn toward the flag. A silence born out of respect for him as well as for Old Glory, fills the room. With hands over hearts, all-together now, “I pledge allegiance to the flag..” After a Bible verse was read, and everyone singing “Onward Christian Soldiers” the good principal sends students and teachers off to another day of play and learning.

To be continued. Yes there is more.