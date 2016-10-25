Local schools go orange

RUTHERFORD STUDENTS GO ORANGE – During the National Unity Day against bullying Rutherford and Kenton School students wore orange to show their support for bully prevention. Pictured are Rutherford third graders (from left) C.J. Eskew, T.J. Turner, Adam Pickard, Ashlynn McBride, Brett Russell, A’Kira Riding, Jayden Southerland, Aiden Kail, Colten Higdon, Myles Halford, Ava Tucker, Ava Stone, and Jake Thomas.

Rutherford and Kenton School participated in National Unity Day with a giant orange message against bullying on Wednesday October 19th.

As part of Unity Day students, faculty, and staff were encouraged to wear orange-colored clothing to school to show a united front against bullying.

The National Bullying Prevention Center sponsored National Unity Day to bring people together to show all are against bullying and united for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

Bullying is acting in ways that scare or harm another person by the uses of force, threat, or coercion to abuse, intimidate, or aggressively dominate others.

Bullying usually starts in elementary school and becomes most common in middle school but is less common in high school but still occurs. Bullying can occur in nearly any part in the school building. During physical education classes and activities bullying occurs more frequently. Bullying also takes place in school hallways, bathrooms, on school buses and in classes that require group work.

Kids who bully usually pick on someone who is weaker or more alone, and they repeat the actions over and over. Bullying has four basic types of abuse – emotional, verbal, physical, and cyber.

Girls who bully are more likely to do so in emotional ways. Boys who bully often do so in both physical and emotional ways.

Those who have been the targets of bullying can suffer from long-term emotional and behavioral problems. Bullying can cause loneliness, depression, anxiety, and lead to low self-esteem.

Anti-Bullying laws in the U.S. have also been enacted in 23 of its 50 states, making bullying in schools illegal.