Kenton – Mr. James Covington, 84 of Kenton, passed away from this life on Saturday, October 22, 2016, at his home. Funeral services for Mr. Covington were conducted on Tuesday, October 25, in the Kenton Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Mickey Hanks officiating. Interment followed in New Salem Cemetery in Mason Hall.

He was born April 3, 1932 in Haywood County, Tennessee; the son of the late James Robert Covington and Charlie Livingston Covington. He was a land manager at the Milan Ammunition Plant and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

Mr. Covington is survived by his wife, Carolyn Booth Covington; one daughter, Cathy Cavender (Johnny); one son, Ken Covington; four grandchildren, Chris Cavender, Curt Cavender, Tabitha Leconru, and KC Covington; and four great-grandchildren, Lauren Bridges, Alexis Cavender, Micah Cavender, and Caden Leconru.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Robert Covington.