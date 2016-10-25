Generations make annual event a legacy

SPAGHETTI DAY & BAZAAR – Among the Cumberland Presbyterian women who are preparing for the 60th annual Spaghetti and Bazaar fundraiser at the church are (from left) Joyce Estes, Peggy Smith, Eloise Haynes, Sybil Hamilton, Jane Yates, Katherine Simmons, Susan Simmons, Doris Pillow and Linda Mewbourn.

The Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s Ministry (CPWM) will hold their 60th Spaghetti Day and Bazaar on Friday, November 4, 2016. This year, one of their youngest members, a 5th generation CPW, will be helping.

Around 62 years ago, First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Humboldt was built at 2375 E. Mitchell Street in Humboldt and within a few years, the women of the church had formed the CPWM and developed a plan to raise money so that they could help members of the church, members of the community and support the denomination with their mission work.

The plan was, and still is, an annual Spaghetti Day and Bazaar held on the first Friday of November. As soon as one spaghetti day ends, women in the church began creating crafts for the next year. Some are perennial favorites: hand-crafted jewelry, canned jellies, and knitted and crocheted items. Food is prepared all through the week leading up to the big day. Traditional lunch and dinner items such as the vinegar slaw and homemade pies are still made each year, but, the menu has expanded in recent years, with offerings of salad and cake.

There are many workers in the CPWM who grew up watching their mothers make spaghetti and help on Spaghetti Day.

Karen Clark said of those early days down in the basement of the church, “I remember that all the women wore aprons and that the basement was always so full.”

Katherine Simmons, 16 years old and a sophomore at South Gibson County High School, usually helps with the drinks. “I like working with the ladies of the church and getting to serve people,” she said when asked what Spaghetti Day means to her.

Katherine is the 5th generation in her family to help with this fundraiser. Her mother, Susan Simmons, her grandmother, Patsy Weatherly, her great-grandmother, Marie Hamilton, and her great-great-grandmother, Kathleen Hamilton, have provided Katherine with a legacy of service and community.

Funds raised on Spaghetti Day are used to pay for summer camp for a young person, to provide Christmas goody baskets to church shut-ins, to financially help members of the community in need due to illness or tragedy. The CPWM contributes to causes promoted by the Cumberland Presbyterian Missions Ministry like Gift to the King, One Great Hour of Sharing, and the recently created Stott-Wallace Mission Fund, which supports Cumberland Presbyterian missionaries all over the world.

The lunch will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Meals are prepared for eat-in, take-out, or delivery. For more information, please call Bro. Rob Harris, pastor at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 784-2703.