GC Pioneers struggle against Jackson Christian

LONDON RECOVERS FUMBLE – Gibson County defense forced a fumble and teammate Josh London recovers it in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Lori Cathey)

Friday night the Gibson County Pioneers fell behind early in the game in their region match-up against Jackson Christian.

Jackson Christian wasted no time and scored on their opening possession on a 26-yard field goal by Ethan Bartel to take a 3-0 lead.