Kenton – Mr. Gary Lynn Nelson, age 69 of Kenton, Tennessee, passed away from this life on October 21, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services for Mr. Nelson will be conducted on Sunday, October 23 at 3:00pm in the Kenton Chapel of Karnes & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Criswell officiating. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, in Kenton.

He was born January 15, 1947; the son of the late Thelbert Basil and Vivian Ludella Hunley Nelson. He was an areawide communications worker. He served his country with the US Coastguard.

He is survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Nelson.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm on Sunday, October 23, at the Kenton Chapel of Karnes & Son Funeral Home. Karnes & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gary Lynn Nelson.