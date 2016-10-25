Dyer – Mrs. Dorothy Lee Oliver, age 85 of Dyer, passed away from this life on October 20, at Jackson Madison County General. Funeral services for Mrs. Oliver were conducted on Saturday, October 22, in the Dyer Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Marlon Stephens officiating. Interment were follow in Oakwood Cemetery, in Dyer.

She was born August 26, 1931 in Trenton; the daughter of the late Roy and Mimie Faye Taylor Morgan Sr. She was a line worker at the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, and a member of First Baptist Church of Dyer.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Oliver; two children, Jimmy Oliver, and Mike (Rebecca) Oliver; one sister, Katherine Davis; two grandchildren, Stacey Oliver, and Celena Pate; and three great grandchildren, Addison Pate, Neelyn Pate, and Summer Oliver.

