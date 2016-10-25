Franklin – Mr. Charles Allen Woods, 82 of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Kenton, Morella area, passed away from this life on October 21,2016, at NHC Nursing Home in Franklin. Graveside services for Mr. Woods will be conducted on October 29, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kenton.

Mr. Woods was born September 25, 1934 in Kenton; the son of the late Newt and Mary Woods. Mr. Woods was a retired Fabric Store Owner. He served his country with the National Guard.

Mr. Woods is survived by his son, Jeff Woods and wife Judy, two step children Benny Harrell, and Linda Skovera, two grandchildren, Rachel Woods, and Jack Woods, two sisters Elvie Hendrix, and Mary Potter. Mr. Woods was preceded in death by his wife May Dell Woods.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Friday, October 28, 2016 in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Dyer. Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles Allen Woods.