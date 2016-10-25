Bandmasters Class 3A Champs

1ST PLACE IN CLASS AT BANDMASTERS – The Gibson County Marching Pioneers had an impressive finish at the 2016 University of Memphis Bandmasters Championship. The GC Band was named 1st in Class 3A in Band, Color Guard and Percussion. Overall the band finished 7th out of 26 highly competitive and talented marching bands. Another highlight for the day was Maddie Welch receiving the $1000 Senior Scholarship to the University of Memphis. The band will compete at the Mid-South Marching Contest at Austin Peay State University on Saturday, October 29 and then complete their competitive season November 5 in the Division I Tennessee State Championships at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. (Photos by Beth Watts)