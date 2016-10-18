Yorkville students enjoy furry visitor

By Lori Cathey

Recently the Gibson County Fire Department visited Yorkville School as part of the National Fire Prevention Week. Preschool through 5th grade classes all took time out to learn about fire safety.

Gibson County firefighters Cindy Shanklin, Gage Luter and John Horner focused on teaching about smoke alarms and what to do if a fire starts.

During the visit, they used a variety of educational tools to help teach students about fire safety. The firefighters demonstrated the fire truck and several tools that they use. They taught them about the special equipment and protective clothes that firefighters wear, firefighters answered children’s questions and also discussed items like matches, lighters and candles to teaching the children they are tools and not toys.

Preschool through second grade had a visit by Sparky the Fire Dog. While 3rd through 5th grade learned how to use a fire extinguisher.

The Gibson County Fire Department handed out glow in the dark GCFD cups and fire stickers.

The 2016 Fire Prevention Week Campaign slogan this year is, “Don’t wait, Check the date! Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.” The slogan represents the final year of a three-year effort to educate the public about the basic elements of smoke alarm safely. This is a reminder to replace your smoke alarm every 10 years.

Officially, Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9th through October 15th, but Gibson County Fire Department will be working with the public and schoolchildren on fire safety and prevention all month.

“It’s easy for people to forget how important smoke alarms are,” said Bryan Cathey, Gibson County Fire Chief. “They see them on a daily basis and expect them to work. But they need to be tested and maintained in order to work properly. Smoke alarms save lives,” added Chief Cathey.

National Fire Prevention Week has been observed since its inception in 1922. What started, as a way to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire quickly became a weeklong event dedicated to informing the public about fire safety. Gibson County Fire Department would like to remind residents of the following smoke alarm tips:

•Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

•Make sure you know how old all the smoke alarms are in your home.

•To find out how old a smoke alarm is, look at the date of manufacture on the back of the alarm; the alarm should be replaced 10 years from that date.

If you need a smoke alarm, call the Gibson County Fire Department at 731-723-9228.