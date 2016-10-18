Wastewater plant renovation coming up

WASTEWATER PLANT RENOVATION – Humboldt Utilities general manager Alex Smith, maintenance worker Fred Glenn, wastewater plant operator Jane Leatherland, J.R. Wauford Company engineer Scott Daniel, lab technician Shane Harris and maintenance worker Clayton Cooper.

Water returned to river is less polluted than river

Most people in Humboldt never think about where the water goes as it goes down the drain. Most people don’t realize as they rinse off their plates in the sink after a meal that food, grease, and other material will travel down a labyrinth of piping throughout the city until it reaches the Humboldt Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant.

There, the water is cleaned and treated, returning it to the river system with fewer pollutants than the river water itself.

Wastewater treatment has been around for some time. Prior to the early 1900’s, most houses in rural West Tennessee utilized ditches to route used water away from houses. Additionally, most used outhouses to contain waste. It wasn’t until the late 1930s and early 1940s that communities started installing terra cotta or clay pipe. Cities usually ran the pipe from the most populated areas directly to the closest river with little to no treatment in between. These practices promoted diseases such as dysentery, cholera, yellow fever, typhoid, hepatitis, and various diseases caused by the rampant bacteria. In addition, rivers and streams were open cesspools and could not support aquatic life.

In Humboldt, collection and treatment of wastewater started in the early 1940s. Sewer pipe was laid on the western and downtown area near the railroad tracks. Wastewater was routed to the southwest part of town because it was the lowest part and the closest to the river. Although some treatment was in place in the 1950’s, it wasn’t until the early 1970’s when treatment really began to evolve into the facilities we have today. In 1972, the federal government passed the Clean Water Act that set guidelines for wastewater treatment and opened federal funds to help towns meet these new guidelines.

Today, Humboldt Utilities operates a 2.6 million gallon a day treatment facility. This facility, renovated in 1994, is a Class 4 rated plant, the highest designation of plant classes because of the many processes in which the wastewater is treated at the plant. And over the last years, our staff has operated the plant effectively without any violations and earning the TN-KY Operational Excellence Award for 4 consecutive years, the only utility in West Tennessee to receive such award. But within the last 22 years since a major renovation, technology has evolved and improved on how wastewater is treated. This improved technology better protects the environment, as well as improves livability within the community.

Recently, Humboldt Utilities contracted J.R. Wauford Company, a wastewater treatment engineering firm, to help Humboldt modify the treatment plant to a more modern and efficient design.

This new design considers potential industrial growth within the city and county industrial parks, efficiency with personnel and electric costs, as well as odor control to improve community livability.

“We are very conscious that the unpleasant odors have been more prevalent in these last few months”, stated Utility Manager Alex Smith.

“These odors, primarily due to industrial waste, are at times, difficult to control with our current technology. Whatever direction we take, we want to make sure that the community livability is improved while continuing to protect the environment at the highest level possible.” Smith stated.

Design of the renovation is already underway and completion to the project is expected to be 18-24 months.