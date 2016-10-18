RUBY LOUISE PIKE

Trenton – Mrs. Ruby Louise Pike, age 86 of Trenton, passed away from this life on Thursday, October 13 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Pike were conducted on Monday, October 17, in the Rutherford Chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Fortner and Bro. Jason Bogardus officiating. Interment were follow in New Salem Cemetery, in Mason Hall.

She was born February 10, 1930 in Ayers, TN (Dyer County); the daughter of the late Leslie Elliehew and Mary Evie Niel Robinson. She was a homemaker, and a member of Berea Baptist Church.

She is survived by four children, Vicie Isbell, Victoria Rouse, Anita Bartkiewicz and Don Allen Pike; one sister, Betty Abrahamson; five grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry William Pike; four brothers, Charlie Robinson, L.E. Robinson, A.C. Robinson, and Leffel Robinson; two sisters, Vera Worrell and Annie Littleton; and two sons, Emmit Carl Pike and Michael Ray Pike.

Karnes and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruby Louise Pike.